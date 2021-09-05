Advertise with Us
Health Department reports 694 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

COVID-19 Vaccination Update Sept 5
(Shelby County Healthy Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says there are 694 newly confirmed COVID-9 cases Sunday morning and 270 new pediatric cases.

The seven-day rolling average for cases is 665.

The weekly test positivity rate for the week ending on August 28 is 18.9%. This is down 2.3% from the previous week.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 20,827 children have contracted the COVID-19.

Children aged 0-17 account for 39% of the county’s active cases.

  • 7,355 active cases countywide
  • 2,889 active pediatric cases

Shelby County also has a growing case total of 128,884 with a death toll of 1,898.

More on the county’s COVID-19 case breakdown is pictured below:

COVID-19 Update Sept 5
(Shelby County Healthy Department)

Newly reported case numbers have dropped the last two days, but health officials are still singing to the tune of vaccinations -- calling for more people to get vaccinated in Shelby County.

As of Sunday, 11,816 vaccinations have been administered over the last seven days and 469,235 total people have been vaccinated.

The county’s goal is to reach 700,000 people fully vaccinated for “herd immunity.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

