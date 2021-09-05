A few showers through evening followed by a drier pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will continue to slowly move across the Mid-South. We had a round of showers for a few this morning & early afternoon and another round will be possible for areas along and south of the I-40 corridor. We won’t all receive rain but we all will feel more comfortable behind the front with lower humidity levels for Labor Day and most of this week.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers early, otherwise Mostly Cloudy with lows in the mid 60s with a light northeasterly wind.

LABOR DAY: Decreasing clouds and becoming mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear with lows in the low 60s and an easterly wind at 5-10 mph.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 90 and lows in the low to mid 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the low to mid 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the low to mid 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy both days with highs near 90 and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

