Fatal Crash: One dead and another injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a fatal crash Saturday evening.

The crash occurred at Third Street and Weaver Road. One adult was pronounced dead on the scene and a juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

