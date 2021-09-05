Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Fatal Crash: One dead and another injured

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a fatal crash Saturday evening.

The crash occurred at Third Street and Weaver Road. One adult was pronounced dead on the scene and a juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.
Rev. Morgan Parks
Beloved Collierville pastor dies of COVID-19
Federal judge blocks Tennessee governor’s mask opt-out order in Shelby County Schools
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
Rotel Spinach Dip
Memphis barbershop owner goes viral with rotel spinach dip recipe

Latest News

Tracking a cold front that will bring a few showers for some
Cold front will arrive tomorrow in the Mid-South
Tiger football and tailgating was back in Memphis Saturday. For the first time since 2019...
Tigers fans go back to tailgating while mask mandate is in effect
City Watch Money Norwood
City Watch Alert: Missing woman
Police lights.
Man stabbed, in critical condition