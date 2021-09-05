Collierville police officer dies from COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tonight the Collierville Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Officer Edgar Morris died from Complications with COVID-19.

Officer Morris served with the department since 2005.

The Collierville police chief describes Morris as a professional police officer who served with honor, integrity, and respect.

