Collierville police officer dies from COVID-19
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tonight the Collierville Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Officer Edgar Morris died from Complications with COVID-19.
Officer Morris served with the department since 2005.
The Collierville police chief describes Morris as a professional police officer who served with honor, integrity, and respect.
