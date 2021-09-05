Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Collierville police officer dies from COVID-19

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tonight the Collierville Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Officer Edgar Morris died from Complications with COVID-19.

Officer Morris served with the department since 2005.

The Collierville police chief describes Morris as a professional police officer who served with honor, integrity, and respect.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

FILE
Fatal Crash: One dead and another injured
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.
A police car.
One shot, dead at warehouse
Traffic Alert: Intersection closure due to investigation
City Watch Money Norwood
City Watch Alert: Missing woman

Latest News

West Memphis looks to showcase its musical heritage with blues depot
West Memphis looks to showcase its musical heritage with blues depot
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Shamonica Matthews mugshot
Woman arrested for pointing gun at neighbor
Rendering of West Memphis Music and Blues Depot
West Memphis looks to showcase its musical heritage with blues depot