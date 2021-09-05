Advertise with Us
City Watch Alert: Missing woman

City Watch Money Norwood
City Watch Money Norwood(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department announced a City Watch Saturday evening for Money Norwood who is missing.

She was last seen on Adney Cove around 12 p.m. wearing a white sweatshirt, black and white pants and orange crocs.

Anyone with information on Norwoods location is asked to call the Memphis Police Department 901-545-2677.

