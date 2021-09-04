Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee Hospital Association makes plea for masking and vaccination

(CDC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Hospital Association (THA) is making a new plea, asking everyone to mask up and get vaccinated.

THA penned an open letter to all Tennesseans making that request.

The letter cites the toll that COVID-19 has taken on the state.

It reads in part, “We, the Chief Medical Officers and Chief Nursing Officers of hospitals across the state of Tennessee, are banding together in one unified voice to say that vaccination is safe and the most effective way to reduce hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.”

Read the full letter below.

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Janice Broach signs off Action News 5 after more than 3 decades telling your stories
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.
Mid-South child hospitalized with rare COVID-19 condition seeks help from community
Mid-South child hospitalized with rare post-COVID-19 condition seeks help from community
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Rev. Morgan Parks
Beloved Collierville pastor dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Judge suspends order allowing parents to opt out of mask mandates on school
The year's first positive sample for West Nile Virus in EBR Parish was collected in the O'Neal...
SCHD confirms first case of human West Nile virus in the county in 2021
Federal judge blocks Tennessee governor’s mask opt-out order in Shelby County Schools
There is no mask mandate at DeSoto County Schools. The largest school district in Mississippi...
Parents, pediatricians hoping to discuss masks at Desoto County Schools