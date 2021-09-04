Tennessee Hospital Association makes plea for masking and vaccination

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Hospital Association (THA) is making a new plea, asking everyone to mask up and get vaccinated.

THA penned an open letter to all Tennesseans making that request.

The letter cites the toll that COVID-19 has taken on the state.

It reads in part, “We, the Chief Medical Officers and Chief Nursing Officers of hospitals across the state of Tennessee, are banding together in one unified voice to say that vaccination is safe and the most effective way to reduce hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.”

Read the full letter below.

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.