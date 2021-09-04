Advertise with Us
Suspect wanted for shooting at off-duty Memphis police officer arrested

Suspect wanted for shooting at off-duty Memphis police officer arrested
(Source: Shelby County)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect wanted for murder and attempted murder in Memphis has been arrested.

Quintrelle Doss is accused of shooting at an off-duty Memphis police officer June 11. An attempted first-degree murder warrant was issued.

July 14, a warrant for first-degree murder was issued for Doss in a separate incident. Details surrounding the murder warrant have not been given.

Doss was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force at an apartment on Kingsbench Drive in Memphis.

