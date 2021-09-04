Season opener at Liberty Bowl includes full capacity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The college football season is back and the Memphis Tigers are gearing up for their home opener Saturday against Nicholls State.

Things are starting to feel back to normal on Tiger Lane where tents are already being set up for the season opener. It’s been a long time coming to get the Liberty Bowl packed with Tigers fans for football season and it will come back to life Saturday night against Nicholls State.

While fans are excited to enjoy college football the way we’re used to, so are the players and coaches. Some of them have yet to see what it’s like to play in front of a crowd at the Liberty Bowl. Others are craving the feeling of having thousands of fans cheering for them like they last had it in the 2019 AAC Championship game. Without the crowds last year, the team said it makes them appreciate it even more.

Masks are required in all indoor spaces and are recommended if you’re unable to social distance.

