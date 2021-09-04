Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Season opener at Liberty Bowl includes full capacity

Season opener at Liberty Bowl includes full capacity
Season opener at Liberty Bowl includes full capacity(Source: WMC)
By Cassie Carlson
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The college football season is back and the Memphis Tigers are gearing up for their home opener Saturday against Nicholls State.

Things are starting to feel back to normal on Tiger Lane where tents are already being set up for the season opener. It’s been a long time coming to get the Liberty Bowl packed with Tigers fans for football season and it will come back to life Saturday night against Nicholls State.

While fans are excited to enjoy college football the way we’re used to, so are the players and coaches. Some of them have yet to see what it’s like to play in front of a crowd at the Liberty Bowl. Others are craving the feeling of having thousands of fans cheering for them like they last had it in the 2019 AAC Championship game. Without the crowds last year, the team said it makes them appreciate it even more.

Masks are required in all indoor spaces and are recommended if you’re unable to social distance.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Janice Broach signs off Action News 5 after more than 3 decades telling your stories
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.
Mid-South child hospitalized with rare COVID-19 condition seeks help from community
Mid-South child hospitalized with rare post-COVID-19 condition seeks help from community
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Rev. Morgan Parks
Beloved Collierville pastor dies of COVID-19

Latest News

From left, Michael Strahan and Deion Sanders arrive at DIRECTV's Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach...
Michael Strahan had custom suits made for the entire JSU football team
Penny on trail of another top recruiting target for 2022
Tiger women’s soccer remains unbeaten shutting out Kansas
Source: WVLT
Tennessee win opener under new coach Josh Heupel