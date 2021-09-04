SCHD confirms first case of human West Nile virus in the county in 2021

Advertise with Us
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in the county in 2021.

West Nile can lead to potentially serious complications. Most severe cases are in those who are 60 and up, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Shelby County Health Department recommends all residents protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing protective clothing, staying indoors during dusk and dawn, and using repellants that contain DEET.

The health department will be spraying for mosquitoes in different zip codes next week.

