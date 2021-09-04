Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Rain chances increasing for Sunday

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We’ve had a dry day to start Labor Day weekend but tonight a stray shower will be possible as a cold front approaches. The cold front will track across the Mid-South Sunday bringing a few passing or storms during the day to early evening Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, southerly wind at 5-10 mph, and lows in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers especially in the afternoon, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy, northerly winds at 5-10 mph, low temperatures in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Labor Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny each day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.
Rev. Morgan Parks
Beloved Collierville pastor dies of COVID-19
Federal judge blocks Tennessee governor’s mask opt-out order in Shelby County Schools
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
Rotel Spinach Dip
Memphis barbershop owner goes viral with rotel spinach dip recipe

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
Humidity increases Saturday ahead of a cold front that brings rain Sunday
9/4/21
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Sept 4, 2021
Friday evening weather update
Tracking a brief warm up ahead of a weekend cold front
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 3, 2021