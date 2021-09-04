Rain chances increasing for Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We’ve had a dry day to start Labor Day weekend but tonight a stray shower will be possible as a cold front approaches. The cold front will track across the Mid-South Sunday bringing a few passing or storms during the day to early evening Sunday.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, southerly wind at 5-10 mph, and lows in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers especially in the afternoon, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy, northerly winds at 5-10 mph, low temperatures in the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Labor Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny each day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

