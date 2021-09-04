Programming change: New daytime lineup on Action News 5
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Starting Monday, September 6th, Action News 5 will kick off the Fall with a new daytime lineup.
Our first big change: Action News 5 Midday is moving to 11 in the morning.
Then at noon, the return of Bluff City Life hosted by Janeen Gordon.
At 1:00 p.m., Days of our Lives, followed by Dr. Oz at 2:00 and The Kelly Clarkson Show at 3:00 p.m.
These, of course, followed by Action News 5 at 4:00 p.m.
We hope you’ll join us throughout the day.
