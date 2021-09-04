Advertise with Us
Pastors gather to to pray for peace in Memphis(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of Memphis area pastors gathered Friday to pray for peace on Bluff City streets.

Concerned clergy stood together with the Memphis Police Department in Whitehaven. It was a united front to stop gun violence.

The pastors said their rally was not about placing blame for crime, but to lean on the power of prayer.

“We’re all coming together to take back the streets, our communities, that we might call it the beloved community that God wants it to be,” said Pastor Tyrone Hunt of The Healing Cathedral Christian Church.

“These events are important because it shows the community, the community is united to try and find a solution to the violent crime that is plaguing this city and specifically this area,” said Assistant Memphis Police Chief Don Crowe.

The pastors also want to remind Memphians that crime is not just a problem in Whitehaven. Every community in the city is affected.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

