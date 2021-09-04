Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin tests positive for COVID-19

Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin test positive for COVID-19
Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin test positive for COVID-19(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has tested positive for COVID-19, and will not be accompanying the team to Atlanta for their season opener against Louisville.

In a statement posted on Kiffin’s Twitter account, he explained that he is fully vaccinated and only experienced mild symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.
Rev. Morgan Parks
Beloved Collierville pastor dies of COVID-19
Federal judge blocks Tennessee governor’s mask opt-out order in Shelby County Schools
Mid-South child hospitalized with rare COVID-19 condition seeks help from community
Mid-South child hospitalized with rare post-COVID-19 condition seeks help from community
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating

Latest News

Programming change: New daytime lineup on Action News 5
Programming change: New daytime lineup on Action News 5
Suspect wanted for shooting at off-duty Memphis police officer arrested
Suspect wanted for shooting at off-duty Memphis police officer arrested
Community honors Mid-South Marine killed in Afghanistan
Community honors Mid-South Marine killed in Afghanistan
Tennessee Hospital Association makes plea for masking and vaccination