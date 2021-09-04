Advertise with Us
Memorial ride honors fallen Mid-South Marine

Memorial ride honors fallen Mid-South Marine
(Source: WMC)
By Briseida Holguin
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A unique group based in the mid-south honored a fallen Marine in their own special away Friday.

Staff Sergeant Taylor Hoover was one of 13 soldiers who died in the terrorist attack in Afghanistan August 26.

Hoover was raised in West Memphis, Arkansas. West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon issued a proclamation to Hoover’s family Thursday and declared August 26 as Staff Sergeant Hoover Day in the city.

The group took off from Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova The ride was put together by a dear friend, Phillip Childs. Their destination was the Marion Performing Art Center.

Childs has known Hoover since 2019. He said how Hoover was truly a joy to be around and will be missed by many, and that shows by the number of people who gathered to be part of the ride.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Janice Broach signs off Action News 5 after more than 3 decades telling your stories
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.
Mid-South child hospitalized with rare COVID-19 condition seeks help from community
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
Rev. Morgan Parks
Beloved Collierville pastor dies of COVID-19

Pastors gather to to pray for peace in Memphis
Season opener at Liberty Bowl includes full capacity
The year's first positive sample for West Nile Virus in EBR Parish was collected in the O'Neal...
SCHD confirms first case of human West Nile virus in the county in 2021
Federal judge blocks Tennessee governor’s mask opt-out order in Shelby County Schools