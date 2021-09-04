Memorial ride honors fallen Mid-South Marine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A unique group based in the mid-south honored a fallen Marine in their own special away Friday.

Staff Sergeant Taylor Hoover was one of 13 soldiers who died in the terrorist attack in Afghanistan August 26.

Hoover was raised in West Memphis, Arkansas. West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon issued a proclamation to Hoover’s family Thursday and declared August 26 as Staff Sergeant Hoover Day in the city.

The group took off from Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova The ride was put together by a dear friend, Phillip Childs. Their destination was the Marion Performing Art Center.

Childs has known Hoover since 2019. He said how Hoover was truly a joy to be around and will be missed by many, and that shows by the number of people who gathered to be part of the ride.

