Judge suspends order allowing parents to opt out of mask mandates on school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal judge put a stop to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s executive order that allows parents to opt their kids out of wearing a mask at school.

When kids return to class after the Labor Day holiday, all students in grades K-12 in Shelby County will be required to mask up.

A week ago, Collierville parent Chelsea Glass took part in a pro-mask protest at the school board. At the time, Collierville school officials said 16 percent of parents in the district had used Lee’s opt-out order. That night, a frustrated Glass told Action News, “It doesn’t make sense to me that there’s a mask mandate all across Shelby County, except in the schools.”

Fast forward to Friday, September 3 when a federal judge suspended Lee’s order, meaning all students in every school must mask up, Glass has reason to celebrate, at least for now.

“I’m feeling relieved, but I know that the fight’s not over,” she said.

Judge Sheryl Lipman’s ruling comes the same week Tennessee Department of Health data showed schools with no opt-out mask policies, like the Shelby County school district, which has defied the governor’s order this school year, have the lowest COVID-19 case rates in the state.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris tweeted his reaction to the federal ruling:

“This is a good preliminary result. It means that for the time being kids will have masking as an extra layer of protection. This result will also help protect in-person instruction since Shelby County’s universal masking requirement in schools helps reduce quarantines.”

For parents fighting to protect their children from the virus in every way possible, the judge’s temporary order provides reassurance for the next few weeks.

“We’re not going to let up,” said Glass. “We’re just going to keep pushing forward, keep sending our emails, keep making our calls. We’re not going to give up yet.”

The judge issued the order while she handles a lawsuit filed by parents against the state of Tennessee and Shelby County. The TRO is in effect until September 17.

We reached out to Lee’s office for comment but did not hear back by our Friday deadline.

The following school districts released statements regarding Lee’s order being suspended:

Collierville Schools

“In compliance with Judge Lipman’s temporary restraining order issued late this afternoon, Collierville Schools will immediately return to enforcement of the universal indoor masking mandate described in Shelby County Health Order No. 25. All students, employees, and visitors will be required to wear masks/face coverings in all district facilities. The only masking exemptions that will be recognized are documented CDC/ADA disabilities.”

Millington Municipal Schools

“MMSD continues to strive to keep you up to date on the latest developments as it relates to the COVID pandemic. As we have experienced information and directives from the Shelby County Health Department and the State of Tennessee change daily. Late Friday afternoon, US District Judge Sheryl Lipman has issued a temporary restraining order against Governor Lee’s Executive Order 84; Mask Opt Out. Effective September 7th all students and staff MUST wear a mask unless a medical exemption has been granted by a physician. You can read more about the restraining order by clicking the link below. Thank you for all your cooperation.”

Bartlett City Schools

“Bartlett City Schools (BCS) is aware that U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman has issued a temporary restraining order that instructs the Shelby County Health Department to enforce its county-wide mask mandate without exception for Governor Lee’s Executive Order 84. Pursuant to this order, Shelby County Health Order No. 25 is the current controlling health directive related to masks for K-12 schools within Shelby County, Tennessee. Therefore, effective immediately, all students and visitors shall wear a mask while at school or at any indoor BCS facility as outlined in Health Order No. 25.”

Lakeland Schools

“Today, U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting Governor Lee and the State of Tennessee from allowing parents to opt-out of the Shelby County Health Department’s mask mandate for K-12 schools. Therefore, effective immediately, all students and staff in Lakeland School System are now required to wear masks in schools regardless of opt-out status. This restraining order is in effect until Friday, September 17, 2021 unless dissolved sooner or extended by order of the Court. Thanks for your understanding as we navigate the legal orders impacting our schools and students.”

