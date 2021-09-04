Advertise with Us
Humidity increases Saturday ahead of a cold front that brings rain Sunday

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southerly winds will usher in warmer air and increase humidity to start the weekend followed by a cold front Sunday that will produce a few showers.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light South wind, and lows in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Labor Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the mid 60s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny each day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

Erin Thomas - Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

