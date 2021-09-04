Community honors Mid-South Marine killed in Afghanistan

MARION, Ark (WMC) - It was an emotional night for family and friends of a fallen Marine with Mid-South roots.

It was an impressive crowd to honor 31-year-old Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover who served 12 years in the Marine Corps, including three tours of duty in Afghanistan.

Flashing blue lights led a long line of vehicles who made the trip from Memphis to Patriot’s Drive in Marion, Arkansas to honor 13 patriots who paid the ultimate sacrifice last week in Afghanistan, including Taylor.

The first community that Hoover ever called home gave him a proper farewell.

“Staff Sgt. Hoover was tough on his Marines. He set a high standard to follow. Taylor Hoover was the same with his family. I don’t know anyone that loved his mom and his sisters more than he did,” said Taylor’s uncle.

Hoover was the staff sergeant in charge of the Abbey Gate at the international airport in Kabul when the suicide bomber initiated the explosion.

“I think it’s just important for us to show our respects to this young man, to recognize an American hero,” said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Many in attendance never knew the man that his family called a jokester, who loved the drive-in movies, and who they say was a perfect fit for the Marine Corps.

But they didn’t have to know him.

Deborah Statler of West Memphis drove to the candlelight vigil service but never went inside. She just took a moment to remember a soldier who could have been her family member.

“I’m from a military family. My father, me and my brother, which they are now deceased, and my uncle and aunts,” Statler said.

It’s a grief that so many in this community feel. Friday’s service was just a small way to tell Hoover’s mother and family that they are not alone in their pain.

West Memphis Mayor Marco Mclendon gave Hoover’s mother a proclamation that marks August 26 as Staff Sgt. Hoover Day in the city.

