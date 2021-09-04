Advertise with Us
682 new Covid-19 cases reported in Shelby County

Vaccinations in Shelby County
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says there are 682 newly confirmed COVID-9 cases as of Saturday morning and 267 new pediatric cases.

The seven-day rolling average for cases is 763.

The weekly test positivity rate for the week ending on August 28 is 19.1%.

Since the beginning of the pandemic over 20,557 children have contracted the COVID-19. Children aged 0-17 account for 38% of the county’s active cases.

  • 7,678 active cases countywide
  • 3,028 active pediatric cases

Shelby County also has a growing case total of 128,190 with a death toll of 1,896.

More on the county’s COVID-19 case breakdown is pictured below:

SCHD reports 682 new Covid-19 cases
Newly reported case numbers have dropped the last few days, but health officials are still singing to the tune of vaccinations -- calling for more people to get vaccinated in Shelby County.

As of Saturday, 12,164 vaccinations have been administered over the last seven days and 468,451 total people have been vaccinated.

The county’s goal is to reach 700,000 people fully vaccinated for “herd immunity.”

