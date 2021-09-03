Woman shot, in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the area of Holmes Street and Longbranch Drive Friday evening.

Police say a woman was shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported at this time.

