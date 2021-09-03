Advertise with Us
Two shot, one in critical and the other deceased

Shooting and Kimball and Gulf
Shooting and Kimball and Gulf(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to Memphis Police Department, Airways Police Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Kimball Avenue and Gulf Avenue.

Police say two victims were found. One has been pronounced dead on scene and the other has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

