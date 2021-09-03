Two shot, one in critical and the other deceased

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to Memphis Police Department, Airways Police Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Kimball Avenue and Gulf Avenue.

Police say two victims were found. One has been pronounced dead on scene and the other has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

