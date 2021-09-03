Advertise with Us
Tiger women’s soccer remains unbeaten shutting out Kansas

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the pitch, the Memphis Tiger Women’s Soccer Team hosting Kansas at the Murphy Athletic Complex in a physical match.

Corner kick Memphis in the 41st minute. Ball sent in, gets kicked around a bit before finding the toe of Grace Story, who pokes it into the back of the net.

That’s the only goal of the game as Memphis remains undefeated beating Kansas. Final score 1-Nill.

The Tiger Women, now 3-0-1, next host Alabama Sunday afternoon 1 p.m. at the Murphy Athletic Complex.

