Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

‘This made my heart smile’: Thousands share photo of Brandon athletes praying at restaurant

‘This made my heart smile’: Thousands share photo of Brandon athletes praying at restaurant
‘This made my heart smile’: Thousands share photo of Brandon athletes praying at restaurant(Kimberly Ingram Reed)
By Josh Carter
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A photo of student athletes praying at a local Mexican restaurant has taken social media by storm.

The picture was taken by Kimberly Ingram Reed Thursday evening at El Sombrero where the woman and her girls had stopped for dinner.

As they were entering the restaurant, they spotted a group of teenagers wearing Brandon football athletic wear.

“One of them opened the door for us and as we walked in three others that were sitting on a bench got up so we could sit down,” she described in a Facebook post about the experience.

She said that the group of boys were nice and respectful - even thinking to herself how rare it was to see those qualities in teenagers these days.

The group of young men were seated near Reed and her girls, and she noticed that once their food was brought to them they all “removed their hats (if they had one on), and they PRAYED!”

“This spoke to me even more,” she stated. “It was just 15-20 teenager guys, no mamas, no coaches, no girlfriends or any other adults around making them act right. They did it on their own bc they wanted to!!!”

She concluded by saying that she does not know any of the teens’ parents, but, if she did, she would congratulate them on raising their boys the right way.

“With all of the negativity going on in the world right now this made my heart smile and gave me hope for the future!!” Reed wrote.

The photo has now been shared on facebook over 12-thousand times and has received nearly 20-thousand likes, with many commenting on the “powerful” photo.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice Broach signs off Action News 5 after more than 3 decades telling your stories
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.
Mid-South child hospitalized with rare COVID-19 condition seeks help from community
Mid-South child hospitalized with rare post-COVID-19 condition seeks help from community
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Rev. Morgan Parks
Beloved Collierville pastor dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Community honors Mid-South Marine killed in Afghanistan
Community honors Mid-South Marine killed in Afghanistan
Tennessee Hospital Association makes plea for masking and vaccination
Judge suspends order allowing parents to opt out of mask mandates on school
Pastors gather to to pray for peace in Memphis
Pastors gather to pray for peace in Memphis
Season opener at Liberty Bowl includes full capacity
Season opener at Liberty Bowl includes full capacity