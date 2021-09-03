Tennessee win opener under new coach Josh Heupel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s finally time to play college football here in the Mid-South. The Tennessee Vols kick off the new season with a new head coach, Josh Heupel, and a new quarterback, as they hope to bring back their legion of fans on the Hill in Knoxville.

Tennessee hosted Bowling Green at Neyland Stadium in the season opener for both teams. The Vols throwing new quarterback Joe Milton into the mix.

The Michigan transfer was recruited by Heupel at Missouri and UCF.

Tennessee starts the game with perfect execution from Milton behind an offensive line that gives him all kinds of time to throw.

He probes the Falcons defense with precision short passes and shows mobility outside the pocket.

Milton ends the first quarter with 100 yards passing on 10 of 15 and 25 yards rushing, including the first touchdown of the game, a 4-yarder on the first possession.

The Vols stay with the run game as former Briarcrest star Jabari Small gets in from a yard out -- 14-nothing Tennessee.

Vols go on to win it.

Final score, 38-6.

