Tennessee state senator reflects on tragic loss of her son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To cope with the loss of a child, one has to find a way to carry on, but when you’re in the public eye, like Tennessee State Representative London Lamar, that burden is magnified.

In her first TV interview about the devastating loss of her son during childbirth, Representative Lamar sat down with Action News 5′s to share how her brush with death brought her closer to the people she serves.

One in four women experiences pregnancy loss.

“I saw many family members of mine negatively impacted or died from childbirth and reproductive health issues,” Lamar recalled.

A tragedy more and more women are speaking out about, from Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle to TV personality Chrissy Teigen. Now, Lamar of Memphis is sharing her personal tragedy.

“Back in 2019, I lost my child at full-term due to preeclampsia. I had a placental abruption,” she said.

In a flash, Lamar went from women’s rights advocate to a woman experiencing the most devastating event a mother-to-be could imagine.

“It was even hard to get to a point to openly talk about my story without feeling like shame and like thinking like, oh, would anybody want to ever marry me. Will people think I’m barren, which is not true,” she said.

The University of Memphis master in public administration learned of the pregnancy while visiting Israel as part of a government study. She was feeling ill.

“I went into an Israeli pharmacy, and I talked to the pharmacist, and I took the test and found out in Tel Aviv that I was going to be a mom. I was just in my first year of being an elected official. I thought I was in something of a stable relationship and connection, but it’s none of things happening. So, I was nervous about what will people think about me, but nevertheless, I was excited,” recalled Lamar.

She remembers experiencing criticism at the time.

“I think it’s no secret that I’m not married. So, it was a tough journey because I realized early on that I was going through this process by myself,” said Lamar.

But she owned it and both lawmakers and her family threw baby showers for her when she was eight months pregnant.

“Everybody was excited. We were happy, and I actually wanted a boy. So, the fact that I had gotten what I wanted made it even more exciting. So, it was kind of at the point where I was at the finish line,” Lamar said.

She says she felt grateful for her son, but then something was wrong.

“I found out I had gestational diabetes, which is pregnancy-related diabetes,” said Lamar.

Her doctor then noticed her blood pressure was high a week after her shower. Another week later, on October 19, 2020, she was just a few hours out from another doctor’s appointment.

“I started receiving sharp pains in my stomach. I was like, I’m having contractions already?” The pain got worse. “I honestly felt like, it felt like 1,000 knives would stab me in my stomach,” she said.

Lamar rushed to the hospital where she came in the door screaming.

“Next thing I know, it’s like seven doctors standing over me and they say the heartbeat, the heartbeat, the heartbeat. And I just started screaming, but they were telling me that they had to put me down because my blood pressure was so high, I was about to stroke out. It was like 210 and over 120,” she said.

She was rushed into a C-section. “He didn’t make it,” she lamented.

Her sister took a photo of Lamar holding her son.

“I was crying every hour, you know, I didn’t really, I wanted to hold him the whole time, which they really kind of felt like was unhealthy. I couldn’t really walk. I was just an emotional wreck,” she said.

Lamar held onto his lifeless body for two days, until doctors told her she had to let him go.

“That was the only chance I had to see him. He was five pounds, six ounces. His name was Dallas Lamar. We were able to stay together with him for about two days in a hospital,” she said.

Lamar says she was overwhelmed by a range of emotions.

“There’s a personal shame because I feel like I’ve failed in a certain way. Now, I’m trying to find out how to pay for this funeral,” said Lamar.

She says it got worse when people were no longer around and she had to go on with life.

“I went through a very dark period, too bad, quite honestly. I actually had postnatal depression all the time, like you know like, I’m constantly sad. I feel like something’s always missing from me,” Lamar recalled.

She went to a psychiatrist and says the pain will never go away.

“I just kind of think about the fact that I’m 30 and I’ve already buried a baby. He has a whole grave with his name and my name and so far, that’s my legacy and he’s not here to even see all the good things I’ve been able to do,” Lamar said.

Since then, Lamar has passed several maternal health laws. One that allows HOPE Scholarship recipients who get pregnant to delay starting school an additional year without losing their scholarship money, another law that requires prenatal and postpartum care for pregnant prisoners, and a law that finally recognizes doulas as vital members of the childbirth team.

“We’ve seen in recent research is they do significantly reduce the chances of a woman dying or her infant dying in the child-rearing process,” she explained.

Lamar hopes Dallas’ memory will be the difference for the black women and children who are three times more likely to die than any other race of women in the childbearing process.

“I know that Dallas played an impact on my colleagues, myself, and the state of Tennessee because his life is not in vain. We have to double down on how we can curb this epidemic because black women are dying. We’re seeing it more now than ever before. Being an elected official, I have the power to literally change laws, so we can help stop this,” said Lamar.

These days, she’s a regular on MSNBC and some laws she sponsored are now being passed in other cities across America, but there are still days she doesn’t want to get out of bed.

“But what I do is find joy in is the work that I do that is related to maternal health,” Lamar said.

She says she has a lot of work to do and that her loved ones, the community, and her colleagues, both Democrat and Republican, help her get out of bed in the morning.

“I have so many people in my inbox like, ‘It happened to me, it happened to me,’ but I’ve been so scared of telling people my story,” she said. “As the only woman of childbearing age is in the statehouse in Tennessee, it is my obligation to stand up for these women and bring their stories to my work because no one can identify what they’re going through but me, and everyone deserves representation in government.”

Lamar is currently working to form a maternal health non-profit agency and she is looking to bring together some of the community’s greatest minds to make it happen.

