Tailgating allowed for Tigers season opener at Memphis’ Tobey Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - College football is back!

The University of Memphis (UofM) Tigers season-opening game kicks off Saturday at 6 p.m.

“So excited, in fact, I was out at the stadium just today and there were folks already out there setting tents up,” said UofM deputy athletics director, Jeff Crane.

Crane says the last normal game at the Liberty Bowl was back in December 2019 when the Tigers played in the American Athletic Conference Championship game.

After the city announced no tailgating would be allowed at Tobey Park, Crane says the university along with the city received a number of inquires and decided to reconsider.

“Allowing tailgating in every lot that we can possibly allow tailgating was in our best interest. Obviously, we want to create the best atmosphere that we can,” Crane said.

Parking spaces at Tobey Park will be sold on a first come, first served basis on game day. Each space is $15 and you can only buy up to four spaces.

Current Shelby County health directives must be followed.

Infectious diseases expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld says any COVID transmission during tailgating will be determined by people’s actions.

“How close you are to somebody, being outside in the first place and not showing up to a tailgate party if you’re sick and coughing. I mean, if you follow just those three simple rules, you probably will cut down the transmission of even Delta COVID by a dramatic amount,” Threlkeld said.

The lot at Tobey Park will open at 10 a.m. Saturday and kick off is at 6 p.m.

