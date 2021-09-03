Stepping Up: Golden Cross Senior Ministries serves residents in affordable living in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Golden Cross Senior Ministries is a small non-profit that serves hundreds in Shelby County.

“We are able to serve 2,200 seniors that live in Wesley living communities,” said Kristi Owens, the Director of Operations for Golden Cross.

Golden Cross began 25 years ago with the goal of filling in the gaps that affordable living communities cannot provide.

“The creator of Golden Cross Rev. Jerry Corlew - he said, ‘Well that’s not enough. We can give them these beautiful houses to live in and these great community environments, but we can’t just stop there’,” said Owens.

Golden Cross has provided daily use items, masks during the pandemic, small medical assistance and they plan recreational activities for senior living communities.

“If a resident comes to one of the communities and they meet the qualifications as homeless, then we are able to provide them with furniture and what we call a move-in kit which has the basic living necessities,” said Owens.

All donations go directly to residents. Golden Cross funds operational costs through its Board of Trustees, their Endowment and an Annual Golf Classic.

“Thursday September 9 is our 21st Annual Golden Cross Golf Classic and the profits from that go to help fund our operational expenses,” said Owens.

Team slots are still open for those who wish to participate and help the non-profit continue to serve seniors in the Mid-South. Visit Golden Cross Senior Ministries suite here for more information on the golf classic.

