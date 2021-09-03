Advertise with Us
Shelby County Schools cancels upcoming football games due to COVID-19 protocols

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools canceled a number of its upcoming high school football games due to COVID-19 protocols.

Trezevant, Raleigh Egypt, and Manassas high schools games will not be played Thursday evening.

Friday’s games set for Westwood and Bolton high schools have been canceled as well. It’s all in accordance with the district’s COVID-19 protocols and the TSSAA.

Action News 5 will share rescheduling information for these games as we learn more.

