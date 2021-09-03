Penny on trail of another top recruiting target for 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Recruiting is the life blood of any successful college program, and Memphis Tigers Head Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway is relentlessly working that trail looking for another top recruiting class in 2022.

The University of Memphis in the running for Ty Rodgers, the top high school player in the state of Michigan for the Class of 2022.

The list for Rodgers is a long one.

The composite 4-Star forward just released his first wish list of schools, and there are nine, including the Tigers. Also on it are Michigan, Michigan State, Marquette, Xavier, Rhode Island, Indiana, UConn and Alabama.

