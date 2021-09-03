Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Penny on trail of another top recruiting target for 2022

(Source: Craig Loper (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Recruiting is the life blood of any successful college program, and Memphis Tigers Head Basketball Coach Penny Hardaway is relentlessly working that trail looking for another top recruiting class in 2022.   

The University of Memphis in the running for Ty Rodgers, the top high school player in the state of Michigan for the Class of 2022.

The list for Rodgers is a long one.

The composite 4-Star forward just released his first wish list of schools, and there are nine, including the Tigers. Also on it are Michigan, Michigan State, Marquette, Xavier, Rhode Island, Indiana, UConn and Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Janice Broach signs off Action News 5 after more than 3 decades telling your stories
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, founder of Kabul Small Animal Rescue
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Explosions heard from old party concepts building
Explosions heard in Midtown, propane tanks ignite
The actor and wrestler is tweeting about it, posting pictures of the two and calling Fields the...
‘The Rock’ wants to have tequila with his lookalike
Mid-South child hospitalized with rare COVID-19 condition seeks help from community
Mid-South child hospitalized with rare post-COVID-19 condition seeks help from community

Latest News

Tiger women’s soccer remains unbeaten shutting out Kansas
Source: WVLT
Tennessee win opener under new coach Josh Heupel
Liberty Bowl Tigers Stadium
Overwhelming demand, City of Memphis backs off tailgating restrictions
(Source: Misty Leigh McElroy/Nicholls State University)
Tiger football offers Nicholls State refuge from Hurricane Ida damage