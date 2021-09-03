Oxford Police searching for suspect involved in stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Oxford Police say they are searching for a suspect that entered a house in the Market District off of Garfield Avenue and stabbed the resident before fleeing the scene.

The resident survived and Oxford Police are asking for help identifying the suspect.

He is described as a white male between 5′6-8″ tall, weighing roughly 130 to 140 lbs, has blondish, brown hair and was wearing a powder blue polo shirt, khaki shorts and a tan hat.

Officers ask that anyone with information on this case or have a security camera or doorbell camera in the area contact the police department at 662-232-2400

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.