Non-profit to host “Save Our Fathers” Men’s Health Summit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Power Initiative is hosting the third annual “Save Our Fathers” Men’s Health Summit Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will focus on addressing prostate cancer and general wellness.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke with Time Harris who operates the non-profit at the digital desk to find out more about why this event is so important.

“Prostate cancer in and of itself is one of the deadliest forms of cancer as it relates to men, but specifically with African American men,” Tim Harris said, with Memphis Empowerment Initiative. “We are more than twice as likely to not only be diagnosed with prostate cancer, but to be negatively affected by prostate cancer.”

Harris said the non-profit is working to make a change through education and outreach.

There will also be vendors offering services and information for cancer prevention, as well as special presentations from survivors and current caregivers, include Action News 5′s Jarvis Greer.

Click here to register.

