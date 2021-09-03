Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

More sunshine and lower humidity, but rain chances increase this weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s abnormally cool this morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s. However, dry air and sunshine will help bump temperatures up into the upper 80s this afternoon. Humidity will be low, but it will still feel hot. Low temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 89 degrees. Winds: North 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the lower 90s. A front will approach the Mid-South on Sunday, so there will be a chance for scattered showers. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Labor Day will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Temperatures will also be in the lower 90s Tuesday, but will drop into the upper 80s on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Janice Broach signs off Action News 5 after more than 3 decades telling your stories
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, founder of Kabul Small Animal Rescue
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Explosions heard from old party concepts building
Explosions heard in Midtown, propane tanks ignite
Ms. Brewington was arrested as the sheriff's office closed out a monthlong investigation.
Woman claims to have ‘maybe an ounce’ of weed, authorities find 20 lbs.
Tennessee governor gives update on COVID-19 cases in the state

Latest News

Thursday evening weather update
Low humidity continues for another day followed by a muggier weekend and a chance of rain
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening weather forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-September 2, 2021
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Plenty of afternoon sun and a small taste of fall tonight