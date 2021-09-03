More sunshine and lower humidity, but rain chances increase this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s abnormally cool this morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s. However, dry air and sunshine will help bump temperatures up into the upper 80s this afternoon. Humidity will be low, but it will still feel hot. Low temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 89 degrees. Winds: North 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the lower 90s. A front will approach the Mid-South on Sunday, so there will be a chance for scattered showers. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Labor Day will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Temperatures will also be in the lower 90s Tuesday, but will drop into the upper 80s on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.