Mississippi Highway Patrol announces Labor Day travel enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has announced that the 2021 travel enforcement period will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday, September 3, and end at 6 p.m. Monday, September 6.

“As we approach the last holiday weekend of the summer, we encourage motorists to use good driving habits as we try to lower the number of crashes and loss of life this year,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. “Troopers will be on the highways to remind everyone of their responsibilities regarding safe travel and observing traffic laws in our state.”

This enforcement period is being put in place to enforce traffic laws and reduce crashes over the holiday weekend. their goal is combat speeding and distracted driving while also removing impaired drivers and promoting seatbelt usage through the use of checkpoints.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.