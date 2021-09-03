Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mississippi Highway Patrol announces Labor Day travel enforcement period

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has announced that the 2021 travel enforcement period will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday, September 3, and end at 6 p.m. Monday, September 6.

“As we approach the last holiday weekend of the summer, we encourage motorists to use good driving habits as we try to lower the number of crashes and loss of life this year,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. “Troopers will be on the highways to remind everyone of their responsibilities regarding safe travel and observing traffic laws in our state.”

This enforcement period is being put in place to enforce traffic laws and reduce crashes over the holiday weekend. their goal is combat speeding and distracted driving while also removing impaired drivers and promoting seatbelt usage through the use of checkpoints.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Janice Broach signs off Action News 5 after more than 3 decades telling your stories
The mu variant was designated as a variant of interest this week after first being found in...
World health officials monitor new COVID variant named mu
Shooting in Whitehaven
Shooting investigation shuts down intersection in Whitehaven, 1 injured
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Several arrested after fight breaks out at Memphis wedding
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare reaches record high COVID-19 hospitalizations

Latest News

Semi-truck fire on I-40
Traffic Alert: I-40 traffic halted with semi-truck in flames in West Memphis
Traffic Alert: Lane closures after accident
Lane closures after accident
Source: AP
Traffic Alert: Lanes closed on I-240, crews making emergency repairs
Lanes on I-55 bridge to close for routine inspection