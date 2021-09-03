Mid-South child hospitalized with rare COVID-19 condition seeks help from community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Quite often we hear about what happens to people while suffering from an active case of COVID-19, but it’s also possible to become sick weeks after having the virus.

That’s what happened to one little girl being treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

It’s a hashtag making the rounds on social media--- #pray4Hattie.

The heartbreaking pictures of the little girl hooked up to a ventilator at Le Bonheur have captured the hearts and likes of hundreds in the Mid-South.

Hattie’s family didn’t want to talk on camera, but they did allow Action News 5 to share the information on their Facebook posts. Hattie Lucille initially tested negative for COVID-19, but tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

Her mother wrote on Facebook, “She probably had the virus 6-8 weeks ago and was totally asymptomatic. One of the complications with the COVID variant in children is a virus called MIS-C.”

That stands for Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, such as the heart, lungs, or kidneys.

According to Hattie’s mom, she needs blood platelets, but her AB negative blood type has even made that difficult.

“That is the rarest blood type. About one percent of the population, less than one percent of the population has that blood type. So, it is indeed one of the rarest and hardest to find,” said Stephanie Kizziar with Vitalant, a blood service provider.

She says the company is in constant search of AB negative blood.

So Hattie’s community got to work.

“We’re a school and community of prayer, so all of us have been praying for Hattie,” said Andy Graham, head of school for Tipton-Rosemark Elementary where Hattie is a student.

After a plea for donors on Facebook, Hattie’s friends and family organized a blood drive at her school in Millington Thursday. However, blood platelets cannot be collected at a mobile site and Vitalant cannot designate blood for any particular person.

Kissaiar says it does put the wheels in motion to help others.

“The best thing to do is to become a regular blood donor and in that way when this need arises, there’s already blood on the shelves that can help people like this little girl,” said Kissaiar.

Right now in Shelby County, there are more than 3,400 active COVID-19 cases among children.

Hattie’s condition is a rare complication, but giving blood could help in any future cases. If you can’t give blood, in Hattie’s case, a prayer will certainly do.

Vitalant officials say they can ship in rare blood types from other locations in their network

According to Hattie’s mother’s Facebook page, that is what they’re doing currently for Hattie.

If you are interested in donating platelets, learn more here.

