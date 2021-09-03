Advertise with Us
Memphis residents concerned about traffic from proposed Union Ave. development(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some residents are concerned about potential traffic trouble that could come from the planned Union Station development in midtown Memphis.

The proposal for 1925 Union Avenue, the site of the old Memphis Police Department Traffic Division, calls for exits from the mixed-use development onto Barksdale and Linden Avenue.

Members of the Midtown Action Coalition met Thursday night to discuss their concerns about those exits and the traffic they say will flow into their residential community.

“We want the development there. The city wants it. I’m sure city council will pass it. But this is a very congested neighborhood as it is and want them to close the two exits,” said Gordon Alexander, founder and head of Midtown Action Coalition.

The Memphis City Council signed off on the sale of 1925 Union Avenue back in July. It was the first step in paving the way for the $22 million Union Station development.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

