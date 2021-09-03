Advertise with Us
Memphis Botanic Garden announces annual Holiday Wonders at the Garden light exhibition

Holiday Wonders at the Garden at the Memphis Botanic Garden, Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by...
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Botanic Garden has announced the dates for its annual Holiday Wonders at the Garden light exhibition.

The event will run on select nights between November 26 and December 23.

“Keeping the health and safety of our guests foremost in mind, Holiday Wonders at the Garden will once again offer our community a family-oriented, outdoor, fresh air, holiday time event for all to enjoy,” said Michael D. Allen, Executive Director.

During the Holiday Wonders at the Gardens there will be dog friendly events like Santa Paws and others like Santa Sundays. The Memphis Symphony Orchestra Big Band will perform on December 5 and John Angotti will perform on December 19.

They say 2021 will introduce some new areas including:

  • Under the Stars Outdoor Lounge
  • Snowy Nights in My Big Backyard
  • Northern Lights
  • Yuletide Yard

“We are once again offering timed-entry reservations and encouraging the advance purchase of tickets, which come with the added advantage of a discount. Holiday Wonders at the Garden is spread-out over the northern 25% of our 96 acre garden - so there is plenty of room for all!” said Michael D. Allen.

Because of COVID-19 there are precautions that are being put in place such as capacity limitations, expanded operating hours, timed entry, hand sanitizer stations and a strong encouragement to purchase digital tickets in advance.

More ticket information will be release in early November.

