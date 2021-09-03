Advertise with Us
Memphis barbershop owner goes viral with rotel spinach dip recipe

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis barbershop owner is going viral after sharing a unique recipe on Facebook.

Rahman McWilliams, amateur chef and owner of Cut Lab in Oak Court Mall, shared a post of his rotel spinach dip and started a social frenzy.

The recipe was posted Monday and has since accumulated 25,000 shares and 5,100 comments.

We’re live with the man behind the idea.

This story will be updated.

ROTEL SPINACH DIP🤷🏾‍♂️😋 LIL SNACK 😎👍🏾

Posted by Rahman Mcwilliams on Monday, August 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

