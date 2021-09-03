Man charged with auto-burglary, stole from 10+ vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is charged with auto-burglary and police found items linked to over 10 thefts.

According to the affidavit, several vehicles were broken into and had items taken on August 31 between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The report says a black Nissan Altima was seen in the area and that police were familiar with the vehicle. Officers searched the area the car was last seen and initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description and had expired tags.

According to the affidavit, Keyon Moore was the driver of the car and had a suspended license. Moore was detained and taken to a station for investigation.

The report says that while he was at the station, Moore waived his rights and gave a video statement confirming multiple auto-burglaries:

Moore said he took items from:

3 vehicles on Holmes Road

2 vehicles on Command Drive

4 vehicles on Old Highway 78

1 vehicle on Hacks Cross Road

According to the affidavit, police then seized a search warrant for Moore’s vehicle where they found a black backpack containing:

A Glock 19 that was reported stolen earlier this year

A Sar Sarsilmaz 9mm

A Glock 9mm

Several drills

Hand tools, wrenches and sockets

A Dodge key fob

A general motors key fob

2 iPhones

$2,221 in assorted cash bills

A small bag of green leafy substance that tested positive for THC

The report says Moore said he didn’t know why he was breaking into cars.

Moore is charged with 10 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, three counts of theft of property less than $1,000, one count of theft of property $1,000-$2,500, 10 counts of vandalism less than $1,000, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count violation of vehicle registration, one count driving while license is suspended and one count unlawful possession of a weapon.

