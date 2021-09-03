Advertise with Us
Lee: No plans to take up Texas abortion law

Lee told reporters on Thursday that the state is awaiting a ruling on the state’s current abortion ban measure that’s making its way through court.
Republican Gov. Bill Lee says he has no plans to introduce anti-abortion legislation similar to what Texas adopted earlier this year.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican Gov. Bill Lee says he has no plans to introduce anti-abortion legislation similar to what Texas adopted earlier this year.

Lee told reporters on Thursday that the state is awaiting a ruling on the state’s current abortion ban measure that’s making its way through court.

Last year, Lee signed off on legislation that would ban abortions once a cardiac activity is detected - about six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant. He has since vowed to do “whatever it takes in court” to defend the measure.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

