Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Here’s what’s inside the September issue of Memphis Magazine

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The September issue of Memphis Magazine is out now, and here’s a look at what’s inside.

From the Action News 5 Digital Desk, Andrew Douglas talks with Anna Traverse Fogle about the issue, including a feature on tailgating in Oxford and entertainment outside the Grove.

We also dive into this month’s cover story, highlighting health eats from Amy Lawrence and Justin Fox Burks.

Check out more stories in Memphis Magazine, and watch this interview and others like it on our streaming apps on AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Janice Broach signs off Action News 5 after more than 3 decades telling your stories
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, founder of Kabul Small Animal Rescue
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Explosions heard from old party concepts building
Explosions heard in Midtown, propane tanks ignite
The actor and wrestler is tweeting about it, posting pictures of the two and calling Fields the...
‘The Rock’ wants to have tequila with his lookalike
Mid-South child hospitalized with rare COVID-19 condition seeks help from community
Mid-South child hospitalized with rare post-COVID-19 condition seeks help from community

Latest News

Non-profit to host “Save Our Fathers” Men’s Health Summit
Non-profit to host “Save Our Fathers” Men’s Health Summit
Non-profit to host “Save Our Fathers” Men’s Health Summit
Holiday Wonders at the Garden at the Memphis Botanic Garden, Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by...
Memphis Botanic Garden announces annual Holiday Wonders at the Garden light exhibition
Here’s what’s inside the September issue of Memphis Magazine