Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Health department reports large drop in daily confirmed cases

COVID-19 Vaccination Update September 3
COVID-19 Vaccination Update September 3(Shelby County Healthy Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says there are 281 newly confirmed COVID-9 cases Friday morning and 81 new pediatric cases.

The seven-day rolling average for cases is 681.

Since the beginning of the pandemic over 20,290 children have contracted the COVID-19.

Children aged 0-17 account for 38% of the county’s active cases.

  • 7,920 active cases countywide
  • 3,069 active pediatric cases

Shelby County also has a growing case total of 127,508 with a death toll of 1,883.

More on the county’s COVID-19 case breakdown is pictured below:

Shelby County COVID dashboard 9/3/21
Shelby County COVID dashboard 9/3/21(Shelby County Healthy Department)

Newly reported case numbers have dropped the last two days, but health officials are still singing to the tune of vaccinations -- calling for more people to get vaccinated in Shelby County.

As of Friday, 1,854 vaccinations have been administered over the last seven days and 467,296 total people have been vaccinated.

The county’s goal is to reach 700,000 people fully vaccinated for “herd immunity.”

For more information and data on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Janice Broach signs off Action News 5 after more than 3 decades telling your stories
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, founder of Kabul Small Animal Rescue
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Explosions heard from old party concepts building
Explosions heard in Midtown, propane tanks ignite
Ms. Brewington was arrested as the sheriff's office closed out a monthlong investigation.
Woman claims to have ‘maybe an ounce’ of weed, authorities find 20 lbs.
The actor and wrestler is tweeting about it, posting pictures of the two and calling Fields the...
‘The Rock’ wants to have tequila with his lookalike

Latest News

Rev. Morgan Parks
Beloved Collierville pastor dies of COVID-19
They thought they were healthy. But then COVID-19 struck - and wouldn't leave.
Most of family of 5 deemed COVID-19 long haulers
(source: Delta Fair & Music Festival)
Delta Fair returns after hiatus with COVID-19 guidelines in place
Mid-South child hospitalized with rare COVID-19 condition seeks help from community
Mid-South child hospitalized with rare post-COVID-19 condition seeks help from community