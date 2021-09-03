Health department reports large drop in daily confirmed cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says there are 281 newly confirmed COVID-9 cases Friday morning and 81 new pediatric cases.

The seven-day rolling average for cases is 681.

Since the beginning of the pandemic over 20,290 children have contracted the COVID-19.

Children aged 0-17 account for 38% of the county’s active cases.

7,920 active cases countywide

3,069 active pediatric cases

Shelby County also has a growing case total of 127,508 with a death toll of 1,883.

More on the county’s COVID-19 case breakdown is pictured below:

Shelby County COVID dashboard 9/3/21 (Shelby County Healthy Department)

Newly reported case numbers have dropped the last two days, but health officials are still singing to the tune of vaccinations -- calling for more people to get vaccinated in Shelby County.

As of Friday, 1,854 vaccinations have been administered over the last seven days and 467,296 total people have been vaccinated.

The county’s goal is to reach 700,000 people fully vaccinated for “herd immunity.”

For more information and data on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

