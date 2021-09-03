Advertise with Us
First Alert to a cold front bringing showers this weekend

By Erin Thomas
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A nice afternoon in store for us with low humidity, but still warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Low temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s tonight. Humidity will increase slightly through the weekend ahead a of a cold front that moves in on Sunday, bringing showers.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 89 degrees. Winds: North 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: Southeast at 5 mph.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the lower 90s. A front will approach the Mid-South on Sunday, so there will be a chance for scattered showers. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Labor Day will be partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. Temperatures will also be in the lower 90s Tuesday, but will drop into the upper 80s on Wednesday.

Erin Thomas - Action News 5 Meteorologist

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

