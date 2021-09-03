Federal judge blocks Tennessee governor’s mask opt-out order in Shelby County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order that stops Governor Bill Lee from enforcing his mask opt-out order in Shelby County schools.

Executive Order 84 allows Tennessee parents to opt their children out of wearing masks in schools. The order was followed by lawsuits filed against Lee by two Shelby County families and Shelby County Schools.

The restraining is in response to the suit filed by the families and stops Lee from enforcing his mask opt-out order in Shelby County schools. The temporary restraining order is in effect until September 17.

View the restraining order below.

