Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Federal judge blocks Tennessee governor’s mask opt-out order in Shelby County Schools

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order that stops Governor Bill Lee from enforcing his mask opt-out order in Shelby County schools.

Executive Order 84 allows Tennessee parents to opt their children out of wearing masks in schools. The order was followed by lawsuits filed against Lee by two Shelby County families and Shelby County Schools.

The restraining is in response to the suit filed by the families and stops Lee from enforcing his mask opt-out order in Shelby County schools. The temporary restraining order is in effect until September 17.

View the restraining order below.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Janice Broach signs off Action News 5 after more than 3 decades telling your stories
12-year-old boy burned to death in Coldwater, Miss.; sheriff’s office investigating
13-year-old charged with capital murder after boy burned to death in Tate Co.
Mid-South child hospitalized with rare COVID-19 condition seeks help from community
Mid-South child hospitalized with rare post-COVID-19 condition seeks help from community
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Rev. Morgan Parks
Beloved Collierville pastor dies of COVID-19

Latest News

There is no mask mandate at DeSoto County Schools. The largest school district in Mississippi...
Parents, pediatricians hoping to discuss masks at Desoto County Schools
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Collierville pastor dies from covid
Collierville pastor dies from covid
Parents, pediatricians hoping to discuss masks at Desoto County Schools
Parents, pediatricians hoping to discuss masks at Desoto County Schools