Desoto County Emergency Services announces boil water notice

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Desoto County Emergency Services (DCES) announced a boil water notice for Eudora Utilities Association customers Friday morning. They say this notice will last two days.

DCES said in a Facebook post that water provided by Eudora could possibly be contaminated with E. coli and that residents that receive services from Eudora should boil their water vigorously for one minute before consumption.

DCES also gave a list of DO’s and DO NOT’s for the 3,654 customers that will be affected:

DO

Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.

Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

DO NOT

Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.

Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

