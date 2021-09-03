Advertise with Us
Delta Fair returns after hiatus with COVID-19 guidelines in place

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Delta Fair and Music Festival has returned and county health officials are asking fairgoers to take proper precautions in regards to the spread of COVID-19.

The event is making its return after a year-long hiatus due to COVID-19. With a current spike in cases, health officials are asking folks to be smart if they plan to attend.

The fair’s organizers at Expo South say they have a plan in place to keep the event moving forward and have attendees’ safety in mind.

“They are going to be required to wear masks inside the Agricenter building,” said Director of Expo South Mark Lovell. “There will be plenty of hand sanitizer. The rides will be spread out more than normal to give some extra room.”

Lovell said this plan was implemented at several events throughout the pandemic, including the Alabama and Georgia state fairs in 2020, working with local health departments along the way.

Along with keeping people healthy, the fair also wants to keep fairgoers safe.

Everyone will need to go through a metal detector.

Local law enforcement will also be present.

For tickets and more information on the Delta Fair, visit www.deltafest.com/.

