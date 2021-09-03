Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

COVID-19 Q&A with Dr. Jeff Mullins, Methodist Medical Group physician

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5′s Joyce Peterson talked with Methodist Medical Group Physician, Dr. Jeff Mullins Thursday regarding COVID-19 and its variants.

During this time of the Delta Variant surge, back to school and the Labor Day weekend, we know so many of you have questions in relation to the pandemic, and we are working to get you some answers.

You can watch the full interview above for all the latest from Dr. Mullins.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Janice Broach signs off Action News 5 after more than 3 decades telling your stories
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, founder of Kabul Small Animal Rescue
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Explosions heard from old party concepts building
Explosions heard in Midtown, propane tanks ignite
The actor and wrestler is tweeting about it, posting pictures of the two and calling Fields the...
‘The Rock’ wants to have tequila with his lookalike
Mid-South child hospitalized with rare COVID-19 condition seeks help from community
Mid-South child hospitalized with rare post-COVID-19 condition seeks help from community

Latest News

Non-profit to host “Save Our Fathers” Men’s Health Summit
Non-profit to host “Save Our Fathers” Men’s Health Summit
Dr. Jeff Mullins
COVID-19 Q&A: Interview with Dr. Jeff Mullins, physician with Methodist Medical Group
COVID-19 Vaccination Update September 3
Health department reports weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate drops
Rev. Morgan Parks
Beloved Collierville pastor dies of COVID-19