Beloved Collierville pastor dies of COVID-19

Rev. Morgan Parks
Rev. Morgan Parks(Karlyn Houcek)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A well-beloved Collierville pastor reportedly died of COVID-19 bringing heartbreak to the community.

Collierville Christian Church shared a post on Facebook saying Reverend Morgan Parks passed away Thursday morning. Multiple people who knew Parks say his death was virus-related.

The church asks that the community keep Parks’ family in prayer.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.

From Rev Dr Ron Buck: I am heartbroken to announce that Morgan Parks passed away a little after 5 this morning. We are...

Posted by Collierville Christian Church on Thursday, September 2, 2021

