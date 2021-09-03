Beloved Collierville pastor dies of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A well-beloved Collierville pastor reportedly died of COVID-19 bringing heartbreak to the community.

Collierville Christian Church shared a post on Facebook saying Reverend Morgan Parks passed away Thursday morning. Multiple people who knew Parks say his death was virus-related.

The church asks that the community keep Parks’ family in prayer.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced at this time.

From Rev Dr Ron Buck: I am heartbroken to announce that Morgan Parks passed away a little after 5 this morning. We are... Posted by Collierville Christian Church on Thursday, September 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.