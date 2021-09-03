2022 Memphis in May dates announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite making a comeback this summer, Memphis in May lost more than $150,000 this year.

This comes after losing $1.79 million due to the pandemic in 2020.

Now, dates have been set for a full comeback in 2022. The Beale Street Music Festival will start April 29 and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest will start May 11. However, both events will be displaced due to the renovation of Tom Lee Park.

Locations for those events will be announced later this month.

The 2021 Memphis in May International Festival will salute the country of Ghana, which was the honored country for the canceled 2020 festival.

