Two children critically injured in crash in Frayser

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two children were critically injured in a vehicle accident in Memphis Wednesday night.

The crash happened at Mountain Terrace and James Road in the Frayser community.

Memphis police say the two children were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment. Stay with Action News 5 for updates.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

