Two children critically injured in crash in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two children were critically injured in a vehicle accident in Memphis Wednesday night.

The crash happened at Mountain Terrace and James Road in the Frayser community.

Memphis police say the two children were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment. Stay with Action News 5 for updates.

Officers are on the scene of a crash at Mountain Terrace and James Rd.

Two juveniles were xported to LeBonheur in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.