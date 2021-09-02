Tiger football offers Nicholls State refuge from Hurricane Ida damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers are preparing for their college football opener this weekend against Nicholls State.

The Colonels are a power in Division 1-Double-A, coming in ranked 22nd in that poll. But, they were faced with major power outages on their campus this week due to Hurricane Ida.

The Tigers stepped up, with University of Memphis Athletic Director Laird Veatch, and Head Coach Ryan Silverfield offering to bring them to Memphis early so they can get their prep work done. Tigers Defensive Coordinator Mike MacIntyre says opponent or not, it’s just the right thing to do.

“You know, when people are down, or bad things happen, it’s just being hospitable, right?” said MacIntyre. “You know, being there, being available. Being there to help. And, so it’s really a little thing that Ryan and Laird and all them are doing, I think. but, it’s also a big thing they would open their arms to do that, and make it special.”

The Tigers kickoff against Nicholls State at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.

