St. Jude launches podcast documenting first civilian mission to space

St. Jude launches podcast documenting first civilian mission to space
St. Jude launches podcast documenting first civilian mission to space
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are two weeks away from the launch of the first all-civilian mission to space.

Now, there’s a new way to experience the excitement.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has launched the St. Jude Mission of a Lifetime podcast. The world-renowned hospital is playing a major role in the mission, which is serving as a massive fundraiser for the facility.

One of the civilians on the Inspiration4 mission is also a former St. Jude patient and current employee. The Mission of a Lifetime four-part podcast will take a look into the lives of the crew before, during, and after this historic journey.

For more details about the podcast, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

