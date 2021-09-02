St. Jude launches podcast documenting first civilian mission to space

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are two weeks away from the launch of the first all-civilian mission to space.

Now, there’s a new way to experience the excitement.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has launched the St. Jude Mission of a Lifetime podcast. The world-renowned hospital is playing a major role in the mission, which is serving as a massive fundraiser for the facility.

One of the civilians on the Inspiration4 mission is also a former St. Jude patient and current employee. The Mission of a Lifetime four-part podcast will take a look into the lives of the crew before, during, and after this historic journey.

